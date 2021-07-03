 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Take a tour of the Cumberland County bayshore with us
While most people consider the Jersey Shore to be along the Atlantic Ocean, there is a part of it less touched by humans and requires no toll roads to get to. 

Welcome, to the Cumberland County Delaware Bayshore. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci took the drone on a summer Saturday to Greenwich first. Then, he went to the bayside hamlets of Money Island, Grandys Beach and Fortescue in Downe Township. 

Tune in for the three minute long piece. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
