WATCH NOW: Take a tour of the Cumberland County bayshore with us

While most people consider the Jersey Shore to be along the Atlantic Ocean, there is a part of it less touched by humans and requires no toll roads to get to.

Welcome, to the Cumberland County Delaware Bayshore.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologist Joe Martucci took the drone on a summer Saturday to Greenwich first. Then, he went to the bayside hamlets of Money Island, Grandys Beach and Fortescue in Downe Township.

Tune in for the three minute long piece.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.