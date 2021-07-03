WATCH NOW: Take a tour of the Cumberland County bayshore with us

While most people consider the Jersey Shore to be along the Atlantic Ocean, there is a part of it less touched by humans and requires no toll roads to get to.
Welcome, to the Cumberland County Delaware Bayshore.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci took the drone on a summer Saturday to Greenwich first. Then, he went to the bayside hamlets of Money Island, Grandys Beach and Fortescue in Downe Township.
Tune in for the three minute long piece.
