WATCH NOW: Take a drone tour of the Jersey Shore's iconic lighthouses

Presentation Editor Gail Wilson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci captured nine of New Jersey's elevent land-based lighthouses, stretching from the north at Sandy Hook to the southernmost structure in Cape May. Sometimes referred to as America’s castles, these lighthouses remain standing in a modern era full of more sophisticated ways to keep boaters safe.

A beacon of light in an otherwise sea of total darkness, the lighthouse was one of the earliest means of navigation. They have since grown to become a fixture of art, literature, poetry and tourism. And you don't have to be a lighthouse enthusiast to have a special place in your heart for these structures of maritime history.