 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Take a drone tour of the Jersey Shore's iconic lighthouses
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: Take a drone tour of the Jersey Shore's iconic lighthouses

{{featured_button_text}}
Drone footage of Barnegat Lighthouse

Drone footage of Barnegat Light and Barnegat Light State Park on Long Beach Island. "Old Barney" as it's known, has been around since 1834 in different forms. Apr. 2, 2021

From Sandy Hook in the north, to Cape May in the south, take a drone tour of the state’s iconic lighthouses. The land-based structures were built to help guide mariners sailing the Atlantic Ocean and intercostal waterways.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Presentation Editor Gail Wilson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci captured nine of New Jersey's elevent land-based lighthouses, stretching from the north at Sandy Hook to the southernmost structure in Cape May. Sometimes referred to as America’s castles, these lighthouses remain standing in a modern era full of more sophisticated ways to keep boaters safe.

A beacon of light in an otherwise sea of total darkness, the lighthouse was one of the earliest means of navigation. They have since grown to become a fixture of art, literature, poetry and tourism. And you don't have to be a lighthouse enthusiast to have a special place in your heart for these structures of maritime history.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News