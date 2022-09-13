 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Get ready for a week of sunshine, your Tuesday daytime forecast

The day will transition from summertime humidity to early Autumn crisp air, thanks to a cold front pushing through. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says two high pressure systems will keep it rain-free and humidity free between Tuesday and at least Saturday.

