WATCH NOW: A drone tour of the complete four mile Atlantic City boardwalk
WATCH NOW: A drone tour of the complete four mile Atlantic City boardwalk

The Press of Atlantic City had unpreceded drone access to the entire four-mile Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the inlet to the casinos to the Jackson Avenue beach, come take a tour of "The Worlds' Playground" on a warm morning.

The Press of Atlantic City had unpreceded drone access to the entire four-mile Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the inlet to the casinos to the Jackson Avenue beach, come take a tour of "The Worlds' Playground" on a warm morning.

Presentation Editor Gail Wilson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci captured the drone footage. Special thanks goes to the Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management and Beach Patrol for coordination on this effort. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

