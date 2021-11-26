WATCH NOW: A drone tour of the complete 4-mile Atlantic City Boardwalk

Support Local Journalism
The Press of Atlantic City had unpreceded drone access to the entire four-mile Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the inlet to the casinos to the Jackson Avenue beach, come take a tour of "The Worlds' Playground" on a warm morning.
Presentation Editor Gail Wilson and Meteorologist Joe Martucci captured the drone footage. Special thanks goes to the Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management and Beach Patrol for coordination on this effort.
