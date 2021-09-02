 Skip to main content
THE SEASON: Windsurfing at this tiny spot in West A.C. that's the best around
Joe Martucci tried his hand at windsurfing for the first time in his life in this final episode of THE SEASON. This tiny spot behind the Holiday Inn on Route 40 in West Atlantic City has open water to the southwest, allowing the winds to blow on in. Jim Karabasz, owner of Extreme Windsurfing says they have the most persistent wind in the region, great to hop on your board and sail away. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

