THE SEASON: The people who drive, not walk, onto the beach in Brigantine

For many at the Jersey Shore, going to the beach means packing up your trunk and driving to the end of the paved road. For 6,000 families, though, it doesn't stop there. These people, equipped with four wheel drive trucks, travel on the sand to the Brigantine beaches on the south and north ends of town. No loading up the wagon, no lugging chairs over the sand, no hassles.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci gets an inside look at the drivers who call the Brigantine four wheel drive beaches home. Featured in this episode is Darin Thorn, owner of the "Brigantine Beach 4x4" Facebook page to see how he's made a home for riders to connect and how he gives back to the Brigantine community.
"The Season" is a summer long video series that looks at the people, events and groups that make the world go 'round in South Jersey throughout the high season.
Completed Episodes
June 17 - Ventnor, Farmers Market
Episodes to come
Late June - Brigantine, 4x4 beaches
Early July - Harvey Cedars, Beach Patrol (and a rip currents simulation)
Mid to late July - Stone Harvey, Personal Water Craft Operator
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci