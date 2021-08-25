 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol
0 comments
top story

THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol

{{featured_button_text}}

Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. However, over 80% of rip current rescues are done by lifeguards. For this episode of THE SEASON, Meteorologist Joe Martucci goes to Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol to do capture a live simulation of a rip current rescue from land, air and sea.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. However, over 80% of rip current rescues are done by lifeguards. For this episode of THE SEASON, Meteorologist Joe Martucci goes to Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol to do capture a live simulation of a rip current rescue from land, air and sea.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News