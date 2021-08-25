THE SEASON: All about rip currents with the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol

Each year, over 100 people per year die due to rip currents, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. However, over 80% of rip current rescues are done by lifeguards. For this episode of THE SEASON, Meteorologist Joe Martucci goes to Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol to do capture a live simulation of a rip current rescue from land, air and sea.
