The singing and dancing ice cream "waitri" of Beach Haven | THE SEASON

A summer job scooping ice cream is common, but a summer job serving ice cream, while singing, dancing and in costumes that match the wallpaper is somethin you'll only find at Show Place Ice Cream Parlour in Beach Haven.

The "waitri" as they're called here, put on five performances a day, seven days a week from mid-June until Labor Day. The group of 10 or so waitri come from all over the country, making Long Beach Island their home for the summer.

Most of the waitri stay in an apartment right next to the parlour. They spend their days exploring New Jersey or New York City and evenings entertaining guests of all ages with showtunes and scoops.

On this episode of THE SEASON, Joe Martucci talks to the waitri about their journey to the Jersey Shore, their 7-minute turnaround windows from show end to show start and the fun they're having along the way.