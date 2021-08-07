 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE SEASON: The Jersey Shore's fastest growing game, pickleball
0 comments
top story

THE SEASON: The Jersey Shore's fastest growing game, pickleball

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Martucci playing pickleball in Sea Isle City

Hilda Frignigo, of Sea Isle City (left) and Joe Martucci (right) take their paddle at the pickleball court courts in the community. Due to high demand, the city built seven new courts between 41st Street and 42nd place. Aug. 6, 2021

 Joe Martucci

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Take tennis and ping pong and pretend they had a baby. You'd get pickleball, the Jersey Shore's fastest growing summer sport. Meteorologist Joe Martucci gets a look at what the game is and how it's so popular on the brand new courts right over the bridge as you go into Sea Isle City.

Take tennis and ping pong and pretend they had a baby. You'd get pickleball, the Jersey Shore's fastest growing summer sport. Meteorologist Joe Martucci gets a look at what the game is and how it's so popular on the brand new courts right over the bridge as you go into Sea Isle City.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News