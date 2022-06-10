THE SEASON: Rookie lifeguard training in Margate

As beach season begins, a new crew of lifeguards get ready to protect and serve the coast. For many, it's their first jobs, starting as young as 16 years old.

To become a lifeguard requires intense physical training. For this episode of THE SEASON, Joe Martucci joins the Margate Beach Patrol, taking the rookie lifeguard test. Joe goes through the one mile rush, the surf dash and the row (the half mile swim was not included, since Joe was never a high school swimmer).

Chuck LaBarre, Captain of the beach patrol, explains the process and guides Joe through the exam.

THE SEASON with Joe Martucci is a summer video series taking in the people, places and things that make the Jersey Shore go 'round during the summer. Look for nine episodes from June, all the way to Locals' Summer September.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

