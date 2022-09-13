 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE SEASON: Locals' Summer with the Upper Township Beach Patrol

Summer's over... Except for Locals' Summer, and that's the point of this final 2022 episode of THE SEASON. Joe Martucci heads to Upper Township Beach Patrol to talk to lifeguards there about how this "bonus" post-Labor Day beach makes them feel in the waning days of warm weather. Plus, get a few September beach safety tips, too.

THE SEASON with Joe Martucci is a summer video series taking in the people, places and things that make the Jersey Shore go 'round during the summer. Look for nine episodes from June, all the way to Locals' Summer September.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
