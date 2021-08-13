 Skip to main content
THE SEASON: Fishing with the Mayor in Avalon
Going to the shore is not complete without at least one pole cast into the water. Whether it's pulling in stingrays, or catching memories that will last a life time, Avalon is one of the best at doing so. Meteorologist Joe Martucci went to the Avalon Fishing Pier on Aug. 9 to spend time with the newest generation of fishermen and fisherwomen as the town put on "Fishing with the Mayor". Marty Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon since 1991, put on the clinic for the seventh time on a bright summer morning.

THE SEASON summer video series highlights the people, places and events that make summer happen at the Jersey Shore. Look for new episodes with Joe Martucci, throughout the season. 

