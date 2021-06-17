The Season; a day at the Ventnor Farmers Market

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the inaugural episode of Joe Martucci's The Season, Joe visits the Ventnor meeting spot for locals and tourists alike that happens each Friday, the Farmers' Market. From "Twisted Lemonade" to "Old Kooks Giving Advice", there's something for everyone.

Joe talks to the managers of the Farmers' Market, the owners of Twisted Lemonade, Ventnor Chief of Police Doug Biagi and Ventnor Special Events Coordinator Donna Peterson to learn more.

"The Season" is a summer long video series that looks at the people, events and groups that make the world go 'round in South Jersey throughout the high season. Look for new videos every other week online.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

