The Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival returns this week for its 146th edition
The Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival returns this week for its 146th edition

Mount Carmel Procession

The Statues of Saints are paraded during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel procession through Hammonton in 2016. This year’s event, the longest-running Italian heritage festival in the country, is celebrating its 145th year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Press archives

It took a little faith, and patience, but the 145th Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel continues in town. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

The longest running Italian festival in the United States will go on for another year in Hammonton.

The 146th edition of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival will take place from Thursday to Tuesday.

The religious feast day will be Friday, accompanied by a procession of the Blessed Virgin of Mt. Carmel through the streets of Hammonton.

The statue represents Mary, the mother of Christian religious figure Jesus, who gave birth to the Son of God as a virgin. 

The festival will take place on Mt. Carmel Avenue in Hammonton from July 15 to 16. On the Feast Day, there will be masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (in Italian), noon (in Spanish), 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the procession beginning at 4 p.m. from Third and French Street. Fireworks will be on display at 10 p.m. 

For more details, go to www.mountcarmelsociety.org.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
