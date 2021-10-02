Take our tour of the Jersey Shore's most famous (and fun) amusement parks

Of New Jersey’s roughly 45 shore towns that face the Atlantic Ocean, five have the rides, games and thrills of a boardwalk amusement park.

From Wildwood to Pt. Pleasant Beach, the seven ocean “piers”, as most of them are known by in the state, have and continue to be the cornerstone of a Jersey Shore stay.

In the far northern reaches of Ocean County is Jenkinson’s Pier in Point Pleasant Beach. Home to a boardwalk, an aquarium and a sweet shop, Jenkinson's keeps people entertained day or night, rain or shine.

Travel 11 11 miles to the south brings you and you'll come to Casino Pier, which juts out from the infamous Seaside Heights boardwalk. Casino Pier is home to one of the most extreme rides on the Jersey Shore, the Shore Shot, shoots thrill seekers 125 feet in the air at 45 mph, plunging them back to earth almost as fast. A block inland is Breakwater Beach Waterpark.

Closer to home is Atlantic City's Steel Pier: The historic 1,000-foot-long ocean pier on the World Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk has catered to the seashore going masses since 1898.

The Pier may be best known for “The Wheel”, which opened in 2017. The 227-foot high revolving wheel, with a 14,500-light package, is visible for miles at night.