Reporter Claire Lowe and Meteorologist Joe Martucci take to the shore Friday
Reporter Claire Lowe and Meteorologist Joe Martucci take to the shore Friday

Joe and Claire 2021 Summer Shore Tour

The Press of Atlantic City's annual summer shore tour will be back for 2021 on Friday, May 28. 

 Joe Martucci

As the Jersey Shore prepares for a summer unlike any other, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Report Claire Lowe will be taking in the fun on the coast Friday.

The annual Press of Atlantic City summer shore tour will bring the voice of summer to you on our website and social media all Friday long. Look for live interviews, demonstrations as well as Joe and Claire taking on the biggest Jersey debates in between town to town.

It all starts at 9:45 a.m. on the Ocean City boardwalk. Joe and Claire will visit Shrivers to learn how to make the perfect salt water taffy. They'll make a quick tour of the boardwalk before making their way to the Wildwoods.

The two will be in Wildwood around 11 a.m. Look for them as they take in the annual unlocking of the beaches. At noon, they'll visit Trio, at 700 New Jersey Avenue North Wildwood, to find out more how dining will be done with a return pre-COVID restrictions. 

Finally, Joe and Claire will make their way north, to Atlantic City to see the resort kick-off the summer ahead. They'll show you what it takes to be an axe throwing instructor at AC Axe & Pub in The Steel Pier at 2 p.m., and unlock the beaches in the city. 

In between destinations, turn to Facebook Live as the duo discuss Bennys vs. Shoobies, South vs. Central vs. North Jersey, the top three beach hacks, as well as their Mount Rushmore of favorite Jersey Beaches.

Find their live content on Joe's and Claire's social media pages. The Press of Atlantic City will also host content on Facebook, too. 

High flying fun at Wildwood's unlocking of the ocean

City officials turn a key with the help of students from Margaret Mace, Cape Trinity Catholic, Glenwood Avenue Elementary and Crest Memorial Schools during the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony Friday, May 27, at Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood. After the ceremony the second graders enjoy an afternoon of kite flying and participate in the Wildwoods International Kite Festival.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
