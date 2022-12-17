DiDonato Family Fun Center's Rolling Railway Magical Holiday Express, by drone

DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton transforms during the holidays with its Rolling Railway Magical Holiday Express, which takes visitors through a magical village filled with millions of Christmas lights.
The Press of Atlantic City captured the sights by drone, part of our holiday season drone series.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.