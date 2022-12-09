 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Come tour Showboat Atlantic City's Holiday Extravaganza by drone

Showboat Atlantic City's holiday lights and Christmas tree can be seen from far away in the air. The 50-foot balsam spruce tree, which was lit on Nov. 29 and the festive colors are on full display through Press of Atlantic City drone footage.

It's all a part of The Press' holiday drone series. Gail Wilson and Joe Martucci will go to South Jersey's most popular and brightest displays all season long.

