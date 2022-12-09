Come tour Showboat Atlantic City's Holiday Extravaganza by drone

Showboat Atlantic City's holiday lights and Christmas tree can be seen from far away in the air. The 50-foot balsam spruce tree, which was lit on Nov. 29 and the festive colors are on full display through Press of Atlantic City drone footage.
It's all a part of The Press' holiday drone series. Gail Wilson and Joe Martucci will go to South Jersey's most popular and brightest displays all season long.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
