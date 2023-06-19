It's the best grade of the summer so far! A line of severe weather Friday that brought strong winds and hail and frequent lightning to parts of the shore was the only real blemish on this weekend. Saturday and Sunday were both warm, dry and comfortable. There was gray haze Saturday but air quality was largely OK.
Cumulative GPA: 3.0 (B)
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
