Fashion District and Cherry Hill Mall landlord PREIT posts $30M net loss amid bankruptcy restructure bid

Its 21 malls in nine states include the Fashion District in Center City, formerly the Gallery at Market East; Willow Grove Park and the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery County; and the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, and Cumberland Mall.

In August, PREIT handed the keys to one of its malls — the Valley View Mall in La Crosse, Wis. — over to a “special servicer,” a type of distressed debt specialist, as part of a long-running campaign to unload its non-core properties, it said Friday.

Special servicers take over properties when their owners stop paying loans on them, with the objective of getting lenders back as much value from the asset as possible, usually through their eventual sale.

PREIT and other mall landlords had been fighting an uphill battle for retail-market share with e-commerce sites such as Amazon when the coronavirus hit, devastating their already suffering businesses.

All PREIT’s properties were ordered closed in March to help stem the coronavirus and did not finish reopening until July.

The company has said that its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will not cause any interruptions to its operations. On Tuesday, Judge Karen B. Owens approved a hearing schedule that could result in a resolution as soon as Nov. 24.