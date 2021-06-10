Farhana Rahman

Why is it important for young people to become leaders in the community and what motivates you to do it? It’s very important because it’s up to us to make the community a better place. I was raised with people who motivate me, because they’ve done a lot. Even though I’m only 18, I’m looking forward to doing more to help the community. I joined the Leo Club in my freshman year and I learned that it was about leadership, experience and opportunity. When I got a spot to volunteer at an event I was overwhelmed with joy. Leo Club was the beginning of my involvement in the community.

How do you find time to do so many things, and does it ever seem like too much?To do it all you have to be balanced. You make time for what’s important, like community service. I have a journal and every few month (I look) at it to get a reminder of what I did. I also have a school journal. Seeing the hopeful smiles of the people in the community drives me to have an impact. Being positive gives you energy because you give and get. The positive reflection of someone else will uplift you. Running helps because it keeps your mind off of things and it’s good for your body.