FAQ regarding changes to our Current lineup

Q: Where can I find the events and listings previously published in the Currents?

A: As part of the changes, we’re expanding the events listings in At The Shore and AC Weekly, with a dedicated page of events. We’ll also be increasing the frequency of Hometown news in The Press of Atlantic City. To ensure the public has access to these notices, we’re also adding an additional 11,500 copies of At The Shore. Starting Sept. 22, you’ll find many of the old Current news racks will carry At The Shore, which can be found in more than 3,000 rack stands and in Thursday’s Press of Atlantic City.

Q: What do I have to do to receive the new Current of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point?

A: Only residents and businesses in these towns will have access to a print product. However, everyone else can read it online for free! There will be a dedicated area on pressofatlanticcity.com for all the LNS content.

Q: Where do I send press releases to be published now that Catamaran will be eliminated?

A: Press releases should go to our general inbox at newstips@pressofac.com.

If you are sharing news for “things to do” around South Jersey, there is always At The Shore, which publishes a weekly list of fun activities. You can reach ATS Editor Ryan Loughlin at rloughlin@pressofac.com. To share news about Linwood, Northfield or Somers Point, you can reach Delaney Crawford, editor of the new Current, at dcrawford@pressofac.com.

Q: How can I advertise in The Press of Atlantic City, The Current of Linwood, Northfield & Somers Point, Atlantic Coty Weekly, At the Shore or online?

A: Please email advertising@pressofatlanticcity.com and we will connect with you to help you plan and book your advertising