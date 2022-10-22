 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Fant's big game powers No. 3 Tennessee past UT Martin 65-24

Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 65-24 victory over UT Martin Saturday.

The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over the FCS No. 14 Skyhawks (4-3) to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.

Besides running for scores of 1 and 11 yards, Fant took a lateral from Joe Milton and hit Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard TD to give the Vols their 52-7 halftime lead. Fant also dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a touchdown.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores.

No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10: C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, Ohio State's defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away for a rout of the Hawkeyes.

Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for second-half touchdowns.

No. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21: Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home over No. 14 Syracuse.

Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their 14th straight overall — but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1).

Uiagalelei was picked off twice and had a fumble Ja'Had Carter returned 90 yards for a touchdown as Clemson trailed 21-10 at the half.

The Tigers caught fire with the five-star Klubnik behind center. He led a 15-play, 80-yard series that ended with Phil Mafah's 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to 21-16.

Princeton 37, Harvard 10: Blake Stenstrom threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to power Princeton to a victory over Harvard on Friday night.

Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), ranked 23rd in the FCS coaches poll, needed just six plays on its opening possession to grab a 7-0 lead, scoring on Stenstrom's 61-yard pass to Andrei Iosivas.

Stenstrom stretched the Tigers' lead to 14-3 late in the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring toss to Ryan Butler. Harvard (4=2, 2-1) closed to within four points at halftime when Charlie Dean passed to Tyler Neville for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the quarter.

Princeton needed five plays on its first possession of the second half to push its lead to 21-10. Stenstrom hit Iosivas for a 46-yard gain before connecting with Dylan Classi for a 23-yard touchdown.

Princeton stayed comfortably in front after Butler's 1-yard touchdown run left the Tigers leading 28-10 after three quarters. Stenstrom's scoring run was a 4-yarder with 7:16 left in the game.

