FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s

FanDual Spotsbook

The best place to catch the game at Bally’s — and maybe place a few wagers — is at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sometimes you just gotta go big or go home. And at FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City, they definitely know how to go big, with a central 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays, you won’t miss a second of all the action the NCAA tournament has to offer. And, of course, you can place your wagers at any of the five betting windows or 20 self-serve betting kiosks. Seats are $10 each with a two-drink minimum and must be reserved by calling 609-289-5441. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

