Famous River Hot Dog Man Greg Crance, who fed thousands on the Delaware River, dies at 56

Crance’s oldest son, Yuuji, told The Inquirer his father contracted COVID-19 in early April and for about two weeks had only minor symptoms. Crance then developed a deep cough and was hospitalized at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County. He never left.

“He never really got much better,” Yuuji said. “He was in an induced coma and had both double pneumonia and bacterial pneumonia.”

Yuuji, 35, said his father struggled with his weight, which contributed to his COVID-19 complications. He said his father wanted to get vaccinated but contracted COVID-19 before he was eligible.

“We saw him Monday before he passed,” Yuuji said.

Crance moved all over the country as a child before his family settled in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. His parents later bought a house in Point Pleasant, Bucks County, by the river. Mr. Crance joined the Marine Corps at 18 and met his wife, Megumi, on Okinawa. After the Marines, he sold cars and copiers, but in 1987, after another tubing outfitter complained about his own customers drinking and littering on the water, he set up his floating grill and began feeding tubers.

“I like to think of it as a rest stop, if you will, in the middle of the river,” he said last year.