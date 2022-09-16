Family still agonizing three years after the disappearance of Dulce Alavez

BRIDGETON — Noema Alavez Perez says the past three years have been difficult not knowing what happened to her now-8-year-old daughter, Dulce Maria Alavez.

"It's been three years, and I still don't know anything about where my daughter is," Alavez Perez said Friday at a vigil. "I thought they were going to find her quickly, but now it's been three years without knowing anything about my daughter."

Dulce was 5 years old when she was reported missing Sept. 16, 2019. She was last seen at about 4:20 p.m. that day playing at the Bridgeton City Park with her brother, who was 3.

Alavez Perez was in her car with an 8-year-old old relative when she realized her daughter was nowhere to be found.

Less than an hour had passed when Alavez Perez called the police.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office — in conjunction with Bridgeton police, State Police, New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, FBI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children— started an investigation and searched more than 1,000 acres of Pinelands that make up Bridgeton City Park.

One day later, the State Police issued an Amber Alert for Ducle.

Brenda Trinidad, of Vineland, said Friday she was surprised a year after moving back to Bridgeton from Roanoke, Virginia, in 2020 to find out Dulce was still missing.

"We have to make our community safe," said Trinidad, 41. "If we can't help bring a child home, as a community, we stand for nothing."

Trindad said she heard about the missing girl in 2019 but thought they would find her quickly, which is what typically happens when a child goes missing in the area, she said.

"But they still haven't found her," Anna Donnelly said at the vigil.

Donnelly, of Vineland, said she comes to every event they have for Dulce in the park to make sure her name stays alive and that they will find her.

"I have four kids. What if this happened to my kids?" said Donnelly, 48. "This could happen to anyone, so I would want everyone to help me if I was in the family's shoes."

Trinidad was happy to see so many people at the vigil for Dulce because it means people are still looking for her.

Besides family and friends, members of the community, including the police department and the mayor of Bridgeton, Albert Kelly, also attended to show their support.

Alavez Perez said investigators still keep her in the loop and told her they won't rest until her daughter was found.

The prosecutor's office has said it still conducts searches and receives tips on Dulce's whereabouts, but none has led them to her.

Police shared two age-rendered photos of Dulce, along with a sketch of a person of interest. He's described to be a slender, Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old, about 5-foot-7.

Authorities have used K-9s, helicopters, boats and drones to search South Jersey's largest municipal park system hundreds of times, to no avail. Investigators have been in contact with 11 different states and Mexico searching for any signs of the missing girl.

But authorities and partners continue their search for Dulce, the Prosecutor's Office posted on social media.

“Since we hope to charge and prosecute the person(s) responsible for Dulce’s disappearance, we cannot speak about many of the details of our investigation. However, we want to reiterate, that in the absence of evidence of Dulce’s demise, investigators hold out hope that she is alive.”

Maintaining hope

Dozens of people gathered at a tree in the Bridgeton City Park on Friday on the third anniversary of Dulce's disappearance.

Victoria Crespo, 19, sang at the vigil, just as she does for every event the family has in remembrance of the girl.

Crespo said she always gets emotional when she sings songs from Disney's "Frozen" — Dulce's favorite movie.

She is the second oldest of five and said if one of her siblings went missing, it would break her heart.

Crespo said Dulce's disappearance isn't talked about enough but that keeping her name alive in the community will eventually bring her home.

Cookies, cupcakes and other light snacks on a picnic table with a light pink table cloth were there for people to enjoy at the vigil. Next to those goodies were flyers, business cards and a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reiterating the agency's policy that it would not target people coming forward with information.

Alavez Perez said she likes to honor her daughter by making sure the community doesn't forget that she's still missing.

"We're honoring her to make sure people don't forget about her, or if someone wants to offer new information," said Alavez Perez, who also commemorates her daughter's birthdays, disappearance anniversary and sometimes holiday celebrations at the tree site in the park where Dulce went missing.

Family and friends urge the community to keep looking for Dulce and to offer any information they have regarding the case by consistently posting flyers of the missing girl, hanging a giant banner at the Bridgeton City Park, planting lawn flyers on the sides of roads and highways and putting "Have you seen me?" business cards with the child's photo at any brick-and-mortar locations they can.

The family also has an active $75,000 award for any information leading to Dulce's whereabouts.

'It's really sad'

Donnelly, one of the vigil attendees, said nothing like this has ever happened since she's lived in the area, which is why residents were surprised when a young child went missing from the serene park.

The park, behind Bridgeton High School, is considered very safe, which is why it is always bustling with people, said Trinidad, another vigil attendee, who frequents the park with her family about three times a week.

At Friday's vigil, the park's several basketball courts next to the tree by which Dulce was last seen were filled with people, an orange remembrance banner with her picture waving on a metal fence.

People strolled and jogged through the park, while children of all ages chased each other around gleefully through the jungle gyms and grass.

Three years have passed, but people still have questions about Dulce's disappearance.

Juan Alonso, of Bridgeton, said he comes every year to the anniversary in the park to show his support for the family.

"It's really sad," said Alonso, who has three boys. "You wonder if she's OK, if she's eating good, what happened to her ... "

As family, friends and community still wonder where Dulce is and if she's OK, they remain hopeful that one day they will find her.

"They'll eventually find her," Crespo said. "I'm very hopeful she'll be home sooner rather than later."