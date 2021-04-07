Family of Wisconsin veteran settles wrongful death lawsuit

The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to the children of an Army veteran who froze to death after he was discharged from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Wisconsin.
The family of Vance Perry filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government in December. Perry's five children said the hospital in Madison was aware of their father's mental condition, which put him at risk of wandering away, and that staff knew he could not return to his residence on his own.
The family's attorney, Terrence Polich, said someone at Memorial Veterans Hospital failed to make sure Perry got in a cab that had been called for him.
The 57-year-old father was found dead on New Year's Eve 2018 in a downtown parking garage a day after he left the hospital. The temperature had dipped to 6 below zero Fahrenheit the night before, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The settlement agreement does not include an admission of guilt or liability by the federal government, Polich said.
6 charged in N.H. youth detention center sex abuse: Six former staffers at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center were arrested Wednesday in connection with the abuse of 11 children over the course of a decade, including one who continued working with children for nearly 20 years after he is accused of holding a boy down while colleagues raped him. The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been under investigation since July 2019, when two former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.
Those charges were dropped last year in order to strengthen the expanded investigation, but both men were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape, the Attorney General's Office said. Two others also were charged with rape, while other two were charged with being accomplices to rape. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.
The attorney general's office didn't comment on the possibility of further arrests, but said the latest developments were "merely a step forward" and that the investigation will continue. “Today’s arrests make clear that this administration is committed to holding these perpetrators accountable for their detestable actions,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This is not over, and we will continue to investigate these horrific allegations.”
The center is named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor.
Several of those arrested Wednesday were previously named in a civil lawsuit filed last year in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers at the Manchester facility from 1963 to 2018. According to their attorney, children were gang raped by counselors, beaten while raped, forced to compete for food in “fight clubs” set up by counselors and locked in solitary confinement for weeks or months.
“My clients are thrilled that the state has taken the important next step in holding these men criminally responsible for the unspeakable crimes they have committed,” attorney Rus Rilee said. “We have faith that this is just the beginning of the arrests and indictments of not only all of the perpetrators, but also all of those that allowed it to happen.”
The new arrestees include Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn, who is charged with 33 counts — including rape and sexual assault — involving seven victims between 1994 and 2005. Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton, is charged with being an accomplice to the rape of a former resident between 1997 and 1998. And Frank Davis, 79, of Hopkinton, is charged with one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault involving two victims between 1996 and 1997.
Instead of the dozens of charges they previously faced, Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, Massachusetts, is now charged with five counts of rape involving four children between 1996 and 1999, while Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, Massachusetts, is charged with five counts of rape involving three children between 1997 and 1999.
James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester, was charged with three counts of being an accomplice to rape between 1997 and 1998. David Meehan, the lead plaintiff in the civil lawsuit, alleges that Woodlock repeatedly beat him, held him down while Buskey raped him and told him he had “simply misunderstood events” when he spoke up during a group counseling session.
Woodlock later left the Youth Development Center job and became a juvenile probation and parole officer, a position he held until he went out on leave in 2017. He declined to comment on Meehan’s allegations when a reporter visited his home in early 2020.
The New Hampshire men are expected to appear in court Thursday, while authorities seek extradition from Massachusetts for Buskey and Murphy. Messages were left for their lawyers Wednesday; it was unclear whether the others are represented by attorneys.
In 2000 and 2001, the state Division of Children, Youth and Families spent seven months investigating 25 complaints of physical abuse and neglect at the center, including a boy who said he lost the tip of his finger when staff members slammed a door on it and others who accused staff members of wrapping boys’ heads in towels and slamming them against pool tables. It concluded teens had been abused in five of the cases.
A newspaper article published during that investigation quoted Brad Asbury, then head of the state employees union chapter at the youth center, as saying the allegations were offensive.
“We take them personally," Asbury said. “That stuff does not take place. It’s not tolerated. We don’t have time to abuse them.’”
U.S. Treasury: 156 million coronavirus relief payments issued: The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan, including 25 million payments that were primarily to Social Security beneficiaries who hadn't filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns.
The direct payments of as much as $1,400 per person were the cornerstone promise of Biden's $1.9 trillion package to contain the pandemic and revive the U.S. economy. Roughly $372 billion has been paid out since March 12, a sum that likely boosted hiring last month as Americans had more money to spend.
White House officials had previously estimated that 158.5 million households would receive the payments. Wednesday's batch of payments showed how the administration is going beyond IRS filings to get out the money. It included 19 million payments to Social Security recipients who had not submitted tax returns for the past two years and didn't use a tool last year for non-filers to receive the two previous rounds of direct payments.
More than a half million Americans gain coverage under Biden: More than a half million Americans have taken advantage of the Biden administration's special health insurance sign-up window keyed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Wednesday in anticipation that even more consumers will gain coverage in the coming months. The reason officials expect sign-ups to keep growing is that millions of people became eligible effective Apr. 1 for pumped-up subsidies toward their premiums under President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief legislation. The special sign-up opportunity for Affordable Care Act plans will be available until Aug. 15.
Biden campaigned on a strategy of building on the Obama-era health law to push the United States toward coverage for all. As president, he’s wasted no time.
With the number of uninsured Americans rising during the pandemic, Biden reopened the law's heath insurance markets as a backstop. Then, the virus aid package essentially delivered a health insurance price cut by making taxpayer subsidies more generous, while also allowing more people to qualify for financial assistance. Those sweeteners are available the rest of this year and through the end of 2022. Consumers who were already covered by the health law at the beginning of this year are also entitled to the increased financial aid, but will have to go online or call to update their plan. People on average could save $50 a month, the government says.
The numbers released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that 528,005 people newly signed up for government-sponsored private plans from Feb. 15 to Mar. 31.
But those figures are incomplete because they cover only the 36 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov insurance market. National enrollment will be higher when totals are factored in later on from states such as California and New York that run their own insurance websites.
The new report also showed that more than 870,000 people who went to the HealthCare.gov website or reached out to the call center were found to be eligible for Medicaid, the federal-state health program for low-income people.
Although President Donald Trump spared no effort to overturn the Obama-era law, more than 20 million people remained covered under it at the end of Trump's term. That number combines those with HealthCare.gov plans as well as low-income adults covered through expanded Medicaid. But with the economy shedding jobs because of coronavirus shutdowns, the number of uninsured Americans has been on the rise. Biden sought to stop the erosion, and hopes to ultimately reverse it.
Among the states showing strong gains in enrollment are several big ones that went for Trump in last November's election, including Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Florida recorded the biggest gain, with more than 146,000 sign-ups.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 33 million Americans are uninsured. That’s still less than when President Barack Obama’s health care law was passed, but it is a reversal from prior years in which the uninsured rate steadily declined.
The CBO estimates about 3 million people lost coverage as a result of the pandemic. Some private experts estimate higher numbers, in the range of 5 million to 10 million.
Republicans say expanding the health law is the wrong way to go, but they have been unable to coalesce around a health care vision of their own. That's left the political field to Biden, who is maneuvering with narrow Democratic margins in Congress to try to execute an ambitious health agenda, including a new “public option” plan as an alternative to private insurance, and granting Medicare the power to directly negotiate prescription drug prices.
Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest: The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made televised comments in support of the sweeping, controversial new election law he'd just signed will not be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested March 25 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. She was released from jail later that evening.
“While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement. Cannon tweeted Wednesday after Willis' decision was announced: “Doors of injustice are everywhere and we cannot stop knocking.”
Republican supporters of the law have said it was necessary to restore confidence in the state’s elections, but Democrats and other critics have said it restricts voting access, particularly for communities of color. The 98-page Republican-backed rewrite of Georgia's election rules adds a new photo ID requirement to vote absentee by mail, gives the State Election Board new powers to remove and replace local election officials, prohibits people from giving water and snacks to people waiting in line, and makes some changes to early voting, among other things.
Informed of the district attorney’s decision by The Associated Press, Cannon’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, said, “We are appreciative of the decision of the district attorney after we provided witnesses to her and we plan to speak publicly very soon about our next steps.”
A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp did not respond to a call, text and email seeking comment on Willis' decision. The Department of Public Safety, which includes the Capitol police, also did not respond to an email seeking comment. A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston declined to comment.
A Capitol police lieutenant wrote in an incident report that Cannon was knocking on the door of the governor's office and wouldn't stop when approached by officers. He wrote that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was in the back of his mind and that he felt that if he didn't take action, “the other protesters would have been emboldened to commit similar acts.”
Griggs and others have dismissed that explanation, saying it wasn't consistent with the facts.
Willis said her office's investigation included collecting statements from multiple witnesses and Capitol police.
“After reviewing all of the evidence, I have decided to close this matter,” Willis said. “It will not be presented to a grand jury for consideration of indictment, and it is now closed.”
The new law follows former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of voter fraud after he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden in the state that has reliably voted for Republican presidential candidates in recent decades. Compounding the Republican losses, two Democrats beat Republican U.S. Senate incumbents in a runoff election in January that flipped control of the chamber to their party.
At least four federal lawsuits have already been filed challenging the law, alleging that it's unconstitutional and violates the federal Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate on the basis of race or color. Some of Georgia's biggest corporate leaders, including the chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, spoke out against the law after it was signed, and Major League Baseball pulled its summer All-Star Game as a result of the law.
Pence launches group as Trump officials line up new roles: Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a new advocacy group on Wednesday as he and other Trump officials look to boost their post-White House plans. Pence's Advancing American Freedom, which could serve as a springboard for his own presidential campaign, will aim to promote the Trump administration’s achievements and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda.
The new group is one of several launched in recent weeks by former aides of President Donald Trump. Shunned by corporate big money gigs, they are instead opening their own shops and embracing Trump's legacy as they seek to capitalize on his continued popularity with the Republican base. They include Trump's former senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, the architect of polarizing immigration policies, who on Wednesday announced the creation of America First Legal, a group that Miller envisions as an American Civil Liberties Union for conservatives.
In a statement, Trump lauded Miller and his group. The former president, whose administration was bombarded with lawsuits, said that conservatives “badly need to catch up” and “turn the tables” in court and that Miller's group would “fill this critical void.”
He also acknowledged Pence's group, telling The Washington Examiner, which first reported its launch, "Nice to see Mike highlighting some of our many achievements!”
Pence's group includes an unpaid advisory board made up of conservative leaders including the anti-abortion rights advocate Marjorie Dannenfelser and Ed Meese, who was President Ronald Reagan's attorney general, as well as former Trump administration officials including former counselor Kellyanne Conway, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. That makeup is a nod to Pence's broader effort to position himself as someone who can appeal to various parts of the party.
A Pence aide said the group, which is widely seen a part of the groundwork for a potential 2024 run, will focus on a broad range of issues, from school choice to energy independence to foreign affairs. It will likely target its initial efforts, including direct mail and media appearances, on the influx of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and the Biden administration's proposed corporate tax increases.
At the same time, Pence is expected to ramp up his public schedule, beginning with his first public speech in South Carolina this month.
Pence's status as a potential Trump heir was thrown into question when he refused to go along with Trump's unconstitutional efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Congress. Trump continues to flirt with running again himself and will speak this weekend in Florida, where members of the Republican National Committee will be meeting.
Other groups dedicated to promoting Trump's agenda have also launched or are in the works.
Russell Vought, who led Trump's Office of Management and Budget, recently created the Center for American Restoration, a think tank dedicated to advancing the former administration's agenda. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has his own American Cornerstone Institute. And Kudlow is teaming up with Trump's former domestic policy adviser Brooke Rollins on their own nonprofit, Politico has reported.
NYC beaches and pools to open on time, mayor says: New York City’s beaches and public pools will open on time this year, Mayor de Blasio announced Wednesday, almost a year after their re-openings were delayed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s eight public beaches are now set to open for Memorial Day weekend, which begins on May 29, and public pools are scheduled to open right after the end of school on June 26.
“Summer is right around the corner, and we’re gearing up for an on-time pool and beach season,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “These beautiful outdoor spaces mean so much to New Yorkers, especially after the year we’ve all had.” Last summer, the city delayed opening beaches until July 1 over concerns that it would accelerate the spread of COVID. Pools began opening their doors later that month on July 24.
Hizzoner’s announcement Wednesday comes as the city has so far distributed more than 4.6 million doses of COVID vaccines.
De Blasio said the city will continue to “follow health guidance” from the state when it comes to beach and pool re-openings “to ensure the safety of everyone,” but suggested that mask wearing protocols could change as more vaccines are administered.
“Things are evolving,” he said. “I won’t be surprised if over the course of the summer there’s ways of doing things differently, and you know, giving people a little more freedom.”
The mayor also suggested he’s open to bringing back a city program that permitted dumspter bins to be used as pools on streets closed off to traffic as part of the city’s Open Streets program.
“You’re going to have a lot going on, but it’s a big city so if we can get the most out of Open Streets, we want to, so we’re certainly going to look at that option and see if that’s something we can do as well,” he said. “I want folks to really be able to enjoy the outdoors in New York City this summer.”
Maine couple celebrates bicentennial with hidden treasure: A pair of Mainers have hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they're inviting treasure seekers to come and get it. The creators of the treasure hunt and the company behind the hunt, Dirigo Treasures LLC, are Kurt and Kelly Stokes of Newcastle, the Lincoln County News reports.
The couple spent three years exploring and photographing locations around the state before creating an elaborate hide-and-seek game. “We created the game to celebrate Maine’s 200 years of statehood,” Kurt Stokes told the newspaper. “What better way to celebrate Maine than to get people out of the house, out of their town and exploring parts of the state they never knew existed?”
Finding the Dirigo treasure will involve solving a secret, a riddle and a puzzle. Getting started means ponying up for a deck of cards or flash cards for $19.99 or $39.99, with a dollar from each sale going to the Maine Cancer Foundation. The couple ensured that the quest for the hidden treasure is legal, ethical and environmentally responsible.
“We abided by the principles of leaving no trace,” Kurt Stokes said.
Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes: A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami's breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days. After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday, three days after the 181 pound (82 kilograms) giraffe's birth, the zoo announced in a news release. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo.
It didn't take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf are expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday. The two calves, still unnamed, are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm, the zoo said.
The risk to giraffe populations in the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years, the zoo's statement said.
