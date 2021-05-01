Family is perplexed by troublemaking sister

Dear Abby: My sister is a pathological liar who causes rifts between family members. She tries to turn us against each other. We must constantly check with each other to find out if what she has said about each of us is true. We can’t understand why she’s this way. None of the rest of us is. When I have asked her, “Why are you lying about me, us, etc.?” she tells me, “I did not lie.” I think she believes her lies.

We have all encouraged her to seek therapy, but she denies that she has a problem. We are at a loss at how to help her. We want a good relationship with her, but we don’t know how at this point. Should we distance ourselves from her? — Sib Trouble in Alabama

Dear Sib Trouble: You have two ways to go in dealing with your sister. Either accept that she’s disturbed and give little credence to ANYTHING she says that’s of a divisive nature, or do as you are inclined and distance yourselves.

Dear Abby: I’m 15 and my mother makes me go to church every Sunday. I don’t like going. I believe in God, but I feel awkward when people ask me about it. My mother makes everything bad until she gets her way. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn’t listen to me. I don’t know what to do. — Dilemma in Texas