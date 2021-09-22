Famiglia Pizza at Resorts

Pepperoni Stromboli
Resorts // ResortsAC.com
A great place to eat quick, Famiglia is a go-to for many on the go in Resorts. This year their bite is the Pepperoni Stromboli – a sort of inside-out, rolled version of a pizza that first was invented in Philly, the Stromboli at Famiglia is a gooey, meat-filled delight featuring a buttery crust, spicy pepperoni with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara for dunking.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.