Fallout from Jon Gruden emails leads to diversity questions

Every week for the past two seasons, NFL players take the field wearing social justice messages on their helmets, and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled in the end zones as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform.

But actions often speak louder than words.

The fallout from Jon Gruden’s emails has many questioning what it will take to really change the culture in the NFL.

“I can’t say that I was surprised at all that that kind of dialogue is happening behind the scenes,” three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I think that we understand the culture of the NFL and we can put ‘Inspire Change’ logos all over the field and create logos all we want, but until you actually change what leadership looks like, you can’t expect to change the culture.”

In a sport with about 70% of the players Black, more than 80% of head coaches (27 of 32) and general managers (also 27 of 32) are white. Among principal owners, only Jacksonville’s Shad Khan and Buffalo’s Kim Pegula are members of minorities.