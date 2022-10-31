 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall foliage

The Press of Atlantic City was in Batsto Village in Burlington County, Estell Manor Park and near Union Lake in Millville, Cumberland County, to get drone footage and other images of fall foliage. Batsto is in peak fall foliage, while the area around Millville is in near peak foliage, according to the New Jersey Forest Service.

Due to the drought from mid-August to mid-October in much of South Jersey, the vibrant fall hues are duller than usual. They also started the fall foliage process earlier than usual. 

Photos were taken the weekend of Oct. 28-30.

