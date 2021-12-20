Faith Hill, Tim McGraw relish roles in TV drama '1883'

Playing alongside her husband was a little trickier than playing a mom. The couple came up with a plan to not work on their scenes outside of the set, or even talk about it.

“After being married for 25 years, both of us felt that would be the most authentic way that we could portray Margaret and James. And we just didn’t want either one of us to have a preconceived notion of what they would be. We just wanted it to be real and as authentic as possible,” Hill said.

McGraw says he loved the idea that at this point in their lives, the couple had the opportunity to work together in “something this epic, this big and this strong.”

“We were just awe-inspired by it,” McGraw said.

The Dutton family journey, which takes them through the Great Plains toward the then-territory of Montana, is part of the western expansion that reflected the nation's belief that it was destined to settle all of North America.

The cast also includes Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett.

“Yellowstone," the story of the modern Dutton family and its ranching empire, stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly and is in its fourth season. Its co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, created “1883.”