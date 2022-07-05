 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fabian Ramales

  • 0
Fabian Ramales

Ramales

Fabian Ramales

Southern Regional junior

3,200 run

Ramales won the Ocean County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group IV championship.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News