Fabian Gonzalez

Southern Regional Sr. Shot put

Gonzalez won the Ocean County, Shore Conference and South Jersey and state Group IV titles. He finished fifth at the Meet of Champions and seventh at the Nike Indoor Nationals to earn All-American Status.

 Mike McGarry
