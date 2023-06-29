Southern Regional senior
Discus
Gonzalez is The Press Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He won the discus at the Ocean County, Shore Conference, South Jersey and state Group IV championships, Meet of Champions and New Balance Nationals Outdoor. He also won the shot put at the Ocean County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
