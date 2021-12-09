F1 title contenders mellow headed into dramatic conclusion

Verstappen, just 24 years old, is trying to become the first Dutch world champion. He had a pretty decent hold on this title race until last month. Hamilton reeled off three straight victories to cut all 19 points off Verstappen’s lead in three action-packed races against his new rival.

Hamilton now has a record eighth F1 title in reach. The only Black driver in the global series can break his tie with Michael Schumacher by finishing ahead of Verstappen on the 16-turn, 5.28-kilometer (3.28 miles) track.

“With the year that we’ve had, I’m sure some people would have ruled us out being this close at the end,” Hamilton said. “And no one’s ever done eight before. I feel grateful. I remember what it’s like going for your first, so I know those experiences and the roller coaster of emotions.”

But what about the drama and tension of this better-than-TV title fight? Will they wreck each other Sunday as has happened twice already this season? Do they need to have a private chat to discuss Verstappen’s increasingly aggressive driving?

Neither fueled the flames on the opening day of the most important weekend of the season.