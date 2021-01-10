Extended eligibility for current NCAA athletes limits scholarship chances and spots for newcomers

Mike Adams understands the situation is tough.
The co-owner of The Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville helps many of the area’s top high school baseball players each year receive scholarships and opportunities to compete at the next level.
But this year has created some obstacles.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has approved an extra year of eligibility to college athletes whose seasons have been canceled or shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With multiple college seniors taking advantage of that option, incoming or uncommitted high school athletes are likely to see less recruiting and fewer scholarship offers.
“For the seniors that are headed off to college, they are definitely walking into probably the biggest backlog that the NCAA has ever seen,” said Adams, a 2012 Holy Spirit graduate who pitched at Wagner College.
“Being a senior, (colleges) are recruiting them based on assuming certain guys are going to graduate and having certain openings. It’s definitely tough for them because they are going to walk onto a team where basically no one has left, and the roster size is going to be larger, so it definitely makes it more of an uphill climb for them.”
The Baseball Performance Center is a training facility that supplies data and analytics on players to college coaches and professional scouts. Local professional players also work out there. Adams runs the facility with Ed Charlton, who graduated from St. Augustine Prep, was the 2011 Press Baseball Player of the Year and played professionally.
“It’s just going to make it harder for guys to find their role,” Adams said. “Their playing time might be slim to none. When they show up in the fall, they have to show they are better than the extra guys there returning to get time, which as a freshman is already hard to do.”
Many programs might not have that extra spot or scholarship if current college seniors opt to return, even with the NCAA granting Division I schools higher budgets for scholarships.
Division II schools were not allotted more money for scholarships and, financially, adding more might not be feasible for some programs.
Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith said a player on his team had a scholarship pulled for that reason, a common theme across the country.
“It has been really hard on the current group of seniors,” Smith said. “There aren’t as many scholarship opportunities. There aren’t as many needs from many of the colleges. This year’s senior class is being significantly impacted.”
Smith hopes the recruiting process and scholarships return to normal next year. Until then, he said, players could consider prep schools, such as the Peddie School or Blair Academy, or other institutions they could attend for a year after high school without losing playing time or college eligibility.
“Like anything else this year, I think these guys are going to have to learn to figure out a Plan B because it may not be traditional,” Smith said. “It may not be where you just go from your senior year in high school to your freshman year in college. No doubt it has been tough on these kids. They just don't have the same opportunities they would have under normal circumstances.”
Millville football and boys track and field coach Dennis Thomas agreed.
“It’s really tough on people because scholarships are being taken away and, with the NCAA, this was basically a free year and depending on who comes back, it will dictate how many scholarships are available,” Thomas said.
Juniors could make early commitments due to the limited scholarships available, Thomas said. But, Adams added, because NCAA programs will be more crowded, there might be fewer commitments over the next few years from current juniors and sophomores.
“It definitely makes it a challenge for us and for them in finding a school, but the one silver lining is that it’s very rare for these guys to get a whole year to focus on themselves and what they need to do to get better,” said Adams, referring to the canceled 2020 spring season and how players had more time to train without games or tournaments to play.
And there has been a lot of improvement from his younger players as a result, Adams said.
“They have to get better to get seen,” Adams said. “It’s tough for everyone, but at the end of day, everyone is in the same situation, so it’s all about what you make of that time.”
Thomas and Smith both said they want to encourage their players and others to continue to work hard and trust the process, even though the circumstances are difficult.
“The kids just have to continue to submit their things through email, get in contact with different coaches, go through their high school coach as well,” Thomas said. “Just make sure their film is being seen and they are getting a fair opportunity to get looked at and get some exposure.”
