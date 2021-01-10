Extended eligibility for current NCAA athletes limits scholarship chances and spots for newcomers

“It’s just going to make it harder for guys to find their role,” Adams said. “Their playing time might be slim to none. When they show up in the fall, they have to show they are better than the extra guys there returning to get time, which as a freshman is already hard to do.”

Many programs might not have that extra spot or scholarship if current college seniors opt to return, even with the NCAA granting Division I schools higher budgets for scholarships.

Division II schools were not allotted more money for scholarships and, financially, adding more might not be feasible for some programs.

Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith said a player on his team had a scholarship pulled for that reason, a common theme across the country.

“It has been really hard on the current group of seniors,” Smith said. “There aren’t as many scholarship opportunities. There aren’t as many needs from many of the colleges. This year’s senior class is being significantly impacted.”

Smith hopes the recruiting process and scholarships return to normal next year. Until then, he said, players could consider prep schools, such as the Peddie School or Blair Academy, or other institutions they could attend for a year after high school without losing playing time or college eligibility.