Expect three to four rounds of coastal flooding and it could bring damage

Be prepared to move your cars near the bays, road closures and possibly even damage to homes and businesses. Monday and Tuesday high tides threaten to bring flooded to the shore.

Along the Atlantic Ocean and attached bays, minor flood stage will be likely with the Monday morning high tide. Then, moderate flood stage will be likely with the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides. This only occurs a few times a year. Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible with the Tuesday evening high tide.

On the Delaware Bay, minor stage coastal flooding will only be likely with the Tuesday evening high tide. Minor flood stage will be possible during the Monday evening an Tuesday morning high tides. With an east to northeast wind blowing, the northwest to southeast orientation of the bay doesn't allow for water to pile up as effectively there, leading to lower flood stage.

In moderate flood stage, homes and business that are unraised may have water in them. Water rushes up to the dune along the shoreline, which flooding may extend blocks inland on the bayside. This only happens a few times a year.