 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Expect the storm to fall between late Monday and Tuesday
0 comments

Expect the storm to fall between late Monday and Tuesday

Expect the first bits of precipitation to start during the Monday p.m. hours, ending Tuesday p.m. However, the exact start and end windows will not be know until late Saturday or Sunday. 

Do expect precipitation to struggle to get going. Thanks to an arctic air mass over the weekend, which will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, there will be plenty of dry air available Monday. This will eat at incoming precipitation. Off and on showers, whether it is snow, sleet or rain, will be likely for a period of time, until the main piece of moisture comes overnight. 

Monday p.m. humidity

Relative humidity for Monday between 1 and 7 p.m, according to the Canadian model. Note the dry air still available, as northerly winds blow. Eventually, the deep moisture, which moves in from Virginia in the animation, will move in Monday night, bringing steady precipitation. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News