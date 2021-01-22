Expect the storm to fall between late Monday and Tuesday

Expect the first bits of precipitation to start during the Monday p.m. hours, ending Tuesday p.m. However, the exact start and end windows will not be know until late Saturday or Sunday.

Do expect precipitation to struggle to get going. Thanks to an arctic air mass over the weekend, which will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, there will be plenty of dry air available Monday. This will eat at incoming precipitation. Off and on showers, whether it is snow, sleet or rain, will be likely for a period of time, until the main piece of moisture comes overnight.