 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expect Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to be out 'at least a couple more weeks,' Doc Rivers says

  • 0

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Tyrese Maxey will miss at least a couple of more weeks with a fractured left foot.

The shooting guard has been sidelined since Nov. 18. He was originally expected to miss three to four weeks.

"Whatever he has to do, he's nowhere near it," Rivers said after practice. "So I would say he's out at least, I don't know, for at least a couple more weeks."

Rivers said Tuesday that he hoped to see Maxey practice later in the week.

Asked what Maxey was able to do, Rivers responded, "Nothing is the answer. I mean, he can shoot. He can run a straight line, but that's it."

Friday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center will mark the 13th straight game Maxey has missed.

People are also reading…

Maxey, 22, has averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal in 15 games.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News