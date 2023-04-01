Rain will roll off the Jersey Shore by 2:30 p.m. Sunshine will follow in its footsteps.

This sunshine may feel like an improvement, but it will only heighten the risk for severe weather. It will destabilize the atmosphere, allowing strong winds a few thousand feet high to mix down to the surface.

Southwest wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common for the afternoon, highest farthest inland and at the immediate coast.

It will also bring a dry slot of air to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, about 10,000 to 20,000 feet high. That's not a good sign, as it indicates dry, cold air that can tug down winds up to 70 mph to the surface in a thunderstorm.

It will make it plenty warm. Inland temperatures will spike to the 70s, with the shore hovering around 60 degrees. Expect some summerlike humidity in the air, too.