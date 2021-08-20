Expect a rough weekend out on the water

A high risk of rip currents will be expected through at least Monday. In fact, modeling shows a 100% chance of rip currents all day Sunday. Do not swim in the water, unless lifeguards say that it will be safe to do so.

Swells will be from the southeast through at least Sunday. Wave periods will be unusually long Saturday, near 11 seconds. On Sunday, that drops to around nine seconds.

Seas will build to between five and eight feet over the weekend on the Atlantic Ocean waters. The bays, per usual, will be lower, around three feet. However, that is higher than typical for there.

If you're caught in a rip current, don't panic, call for help while swimming parallel and diagonal to the shore. When out of the rip current, then head to land.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

