A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches:
1. Toms River North 3-0: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Donovan Catholic (2-0)
2. Millville (2-1): 6 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine Prep (2-1)
3. Mainland Regional (3-0): 6 p.m. Friday at Atlantic City (3-0)
4. Donovan Catholic (2-0): 6:30 p.m. Friday vs. Toms River North (3-0)
5. Shawnee (3-0): 6 p.m. Thursday at Cherokee (2-1)
6. Atlantic City (3-0): 6 p.m. Friday vs. Mainland Regional (3-0)
7. St. Augustine (2-1): 6 p.m. Friday vs. Millville (2-1)
8. Cherokee (2-1): 6 p.m. Thursday vs. Shawnee (3-0)
9. Winslow Township (2-1): 1 p.m. Saturday vs. St. Joseph Academy (0-3)
10. Delsea Regional (1-1): 7 p.m. Friday vs. Ocean City (1-2)
11. Cedar Creek (3-0): 1 p.m. Saturday at Camden Eastside (2-1)