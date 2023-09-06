A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold:
1. Toms River North 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0).
2. Millville 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday at Williamstown (0-2)
3. Delsea Regional 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Winslow Township (1-1)
4. Mainland Regional 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Oakcrest (1-1)
5. Donovan Catholic 2-0: Idle
6. Shawnee 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Lenape (0-2)
7. Atlantic City 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Absegami (1-1)
8. Cherokee 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine Prep (1-1)
9. St. Augustine 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Cherokee (2-0)
10. Winslow Township 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday at Delsea Regional (1-0)
11. Cedar Creek 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City (1-1)
