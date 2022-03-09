 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EXIT ZERO FILLING STATION

Exit Zero Filling Station is one of the best bars in the area for a great night out, and this year they are putting in the effort to offer up some seriously tasty Irish fare throughout their Celtic Celebration, which runs from Friday March 11, to Sunday, March 20.

Start with the potato leek soup topped with bacon, sour cream and chives, or the corned beef and cabbage egg rolls served with grain mustard aioli and beer cheese sauce. And for your main course, it’ll be hard to pass up the shepherd’s pie – a blend of ground beef and root vegetables in a savory Guinness gravy topped with aged Irish cheddar whipped potatoes. Exit Zero Filling Station is located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com.

