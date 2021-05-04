Choosing where to get your sweets is A Piece of Cake

Since A Piece of Cake will celebrate its 10th year in business this August, they must be doing something right. Tucked away on Bayshore Road in the Villas, Cyndi Bohn and her family of bakers whip up creations daily that will leave your mouth watering and your waistline growing.

A Piece of Cake is, of course, known for its cakes: Wedding cakes, birthday cakes, carrot cakes, crumb cakes, cheesecakes and especially cupcakes, with more than 50 flavors in their arsenal, including chocolate salted caramel, strawberry shortcake and maple bacon. And don’t forget their Ooey Gooey Buttercake, a sweet confection made with lots of butter that is popular with Philadelphia visitors.

Also look out for A Piece of Cake’s brownies, cookies, pies and sticky buns, the latter which is only available on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cindy is particularly grateful to her neighboring business, Gaiss’ Meat Market and Grill, which offered A Piece of Cake shelf space during the pandemic. That turned into a huge success, earning her a permanent shelf there.

As for the future, Cindy hopes to move to a more visible location and may even open another Piece of Cake somewhere.