After a couple of comfy days Wednesday and Thursday, the muggies are back in the picture Friday. Saturday build back the heat and then we'll reach a fever pitch Sunday and Monday, bringing potentially dangerous heat.
An excessive heat watch is in effect for 12 p.m. Sunday, July 19 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21. All of mainland South Jersey is in the watch.
The "life at ease with an ocean breeze" will be true Saturday and even Sunday, but it'll be sizzling on the sand Monday.
The combination of high heat, and stifling dew points will create for this sultry combination. The second heat wave of 2020 will be possible at Atlantic City International Airport within this period as well. A heat wave is when there are 3 or more days with over 90 degree temperatures.
Here's my peak heat index forecast over the next couple of days, and how often we see that at Atlantic City International Airport
Saturday - 96 degrees (52 hours a year)
Sunday - 104 degrees (7 hours a year)
Monday - 108 degrees (2 hours a year)
Expect an excessive heat warning to go into place Saturday for the Sunday through Tuesday time frame from the National Weather Service.
It's not just the daytime highs, either
When you talk about dangerous heat, you have to talk about the overnight low temperatures, and the air quality.
Warm overnight lows gives our body less time to cool off, which is needed to stay healthy. If you don't have air conditioning, you know how tough it is to sleep on those balmy summer nights. According to the National Weather Service, heat is the weather related hazard with the most fatalities, on average, over the last 30 years. Not hurricanes, not the cold.
Overnight low temperatures have been on the rise.
According to Climate Central, based in Princeton, the average low temperature has risen 1.8 degrees in the United States since 1895. At Atlantic City International Airport, we're right around there, at 1.6 degrees. However, the number of nights with overnight lows above 75 degrees has jumped from near 0 back when records first started in the 1940s, to 5 now.
Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights. I do love balmy mornings, but we don't want any dangerous warm ones, either.
Furthermore, often times in heat waves, you have air quality issues. The "heat dome" overhead and trap the pollutants and create ozone during the day. Therefore, an air quality alert is in effect from Monday, right through Friday. Senior citizens, the very young and those with asthma could find the air tough to breathe in. Take it slow and stay cool.
Helpful Links during the Excessive Heat
Here's how you can protect yourself against heat related illnesses.
I have the latest seven day forecast, talking about the mainland and the shore. We're your home for the mainland and shore forecast, with both high and low temperatures included.
Check in the air quality forecast before you start your day.
Make sure to keep your pets safe, too, during this time. Just like the blacktop makes us hop off onto the cooler grass, the same can happen with our pets.
While we won't crack the list, here are the six hottest days in South Jersey history.
To Wrap It Up
We've seen hotter heat before, but anytime you have a heat index over 105, that's something we should monitor. Keep cool, hop in the water and do any strenuous work before 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. Reach out to me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with any other questions.
