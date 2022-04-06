Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia named special ass’t to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

The Yankees’ former ace couldn’t stay out of the game for long.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that CC Sabathia has been named a Special Assistant to the Commissioner, taking a role focused on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, player relations, youth participation, social responsibility and broadcasting.

Sabathia will also help the league create new initiatives with the Players Alliance, where he is Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Players Alliance formed in 2020 as a nonprofit aimed at promoting equity within the sport. Through the Players Alliance, Sabathia has worked with both active and retired players on increasing opportunities for Black people on and off the field.

“I love this game and the opportunity to bring about real change, diversity, developing the youth, and being a voice for the players,” Sabathia tweeted on Wednesday. “This new position with the MLB Commissioner’s office is another step in that direction. Let’s get to work!!!”

The big left-hander will be based at MLB’s midtown Manhattan headquarters, joining other former players Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr., Rajai Davis and ex-Yankee teammate Raul Ibanez in the office.

“We are excited to have CC Sabathia join the Commissioner’s Office to work on some of our most important initiatives,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released by MLB. “CC has a powerful voice in baseball and we value the perspective he will bring to our office.”

Sabathia will also continue his work at MLB Network as part of the Clubhouse Edition telecasts, where he joins former players to create an alternative to the traditional broadcast experience.

The six-time All-Star last pitched in 2019. He played 11 years for the Yankees and was an instrumental part of their 2009 championship team, winning MVP of that year’s American League Championship Series. He ranks fourth in Yankee history in total strikeouts and is one of just three lefties ever to accumulate 3,000 strikeouts.

“This new role gives me the opportunity to continue the work I’m passionate about, be an advocate for players and be able to contribute to the decision-making process of the league office after 19 years on the field,” Sabathia said in the league’s statement. “I can’t wait to get started.”