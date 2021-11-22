Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

LAS VEGAS — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his lawyers she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device on Nov. 13.

“But if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” she said.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said their client took a test anyway “out of an abundance of caution” on Nov. 13 and met a three-hour requirement by submitting the negative test.

“Henry still did the right thing by testing within the window,” Chesnoff said, standing with Ruggs before the judge. “He should not be punished because his case attracts so much attention.”

Since his Nov. 3 release from jail on $150,000 bail, Ruggs has passed more than 77 breath-alcohol tests, his lawyer told the judge.